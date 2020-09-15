1/1
Jimmie Kathleen Adkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STREETSBORO -- Jimmie Kathleen Adkins, 90, died September 12, 2020. Born in Mayking, Kentucky, she was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Quinten Ray Adkins in 2011, parents, James and Leona (Craft) Wright, and sisters, Margaret and Jane. Jimmie is survived by her five sons, Doug (Theresa) of York, SC, Greg (Valorie) of Diamond, OH, Ted (Gail) of Streetsboro, OH, Paul (Monica) of Eugene, OR, and Tim (Claudia) of Sequim, WA; grandchildren, Rachel (Nate), Anna (Chris), Carly, Ben (Taylor), Elizabeth, Martin, Rainy, Torrent, Dare, and Sanguine; great granddaughter, Felicity; brothers, Tom, John, and Jesse; and sisters, Polly, Theresa, and Sheila. Jimmie was a strong Christian influence to her family and those who knew her. Her wish was to be cremated and services are not planned at this time. The family thanks the fine staff of Elara Caring Hospice and The Gardens at Liberty Park for the compassionate care given to Jimmie. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved