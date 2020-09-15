STREETSBORO -- Jimmie Kathleen Adkins, 90, died September 12, 2020. Born in Mayking, Kentucky, she was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Quinten Ray Adkins in 2011, parents, James and Leona (Craft) Wright, and sisters, Margaret and Jane. Jimmie is survived by her five sons, Doug (Theresa) of York, SC, Greg (Valorie) of Diamond, OH, Ted (Gail) of Streetsboro, OH, Paul (Monica) of Eugene, OR, and Tim (Claudia) of Sequim, WA; grandchildren, Rachel (Nate), Anna (Chris), Carly, Ben (Taylor), Elizabeth, Martin, Rainy, Torrent, Dare, and Sanguine; great granddaughter, Felicity; brothers, Tom, John, and Jesse; and sisters, Polly, Theresa, and Sheila. Jimmie was a strong Christian influence to her family and those who knew her. Her wish was to be cremated and services are not planned at this time. The family thanks the fine staff of Elara Caring Hospice and The Gardens at Liberty Park for the compassionate care given to Jimmie. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)