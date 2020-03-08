|
"Junebug" Jimmie L. Dancy, Jr. "Junebug", 53, went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. A life time resident of Akron, OH, he was a graduate of Garfield High School, class of 1985. Preceded in death by his father, Jimmie L. Dancy, Sr.; brother, Darren L. Dancy; grandmothers, Gladys Stiggers and Catherine Dancy; he is survived by brother, David (Cynthia); sisters, Tammi (Dwayne) Hawkins and Patrice (Quinton) Caldwell; special aunt and uncle, Herbert and Ollie Brown; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until of service. Pastor Rodney Bowden, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 492 W. Wilbeth Rd., Akron, OH 44314
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020