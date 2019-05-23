|
|
Jimmie Lee
Davis
Jimmie Lee Davis, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Booker T. Davis and Hattie Talison Davis; sisters, Bernice Foy, Ella Wee Williams, Willie Nell Davis, Virginia Davis; grandson, Michael Carter.
She is survived by her brother, Edward (Anne) Davis; sister, Junior C. Brooks; special brother, Jimmy (Pat) Hicks; sons, Ernest Morrison, Donald Davis, Issac Davis, Herman Davis, James Davis and John Davis; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 12 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn Eulogist. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1115 Bellows St., Akron, OH 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019