Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Jimmie M. Walker Obituary
Jimmie M. Walker Jimmie M. Walker, 90, passed away on August 8, 2019. He served in the Navy and retired from Ford Motor Co. He was a member of Park United Methodist Church, Legionnaires and Firestone Post VFW #3383. He loved fishing and playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jimmie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Abbie Walker; children, Larry (Melissa) Walker, Sandi (David) Spear and Jimmie (Danny) Walker, grandchildren Angie (Tim) Wilkinson, Gina (George) Radisic, Abbie (Aaron) Miller and Tami (Donnie) Lovett, six stepgrandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; brother, Don (Lois) Walker and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Dan Walker, followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
