Jimmie M. Walker Jimmie M. Walker, 90, passed away on August 8, 2019. He served in the Navy and retired from Ford Motor Co. He was a member of Park United Methodist Church, Legionnaires and Firestone Post VFW #3383. He loved fishing and playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jimmie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Abbie Walker; children, Larry (Melissa) Walker, Sandi (David) Spear and Jimmie (Danny) Walker, grandchildren Angie (Tim) Wilkinson, Gina (George) Radisic, Abbie (Aaron) Miller and Tami (Donnie) Lovett, six stepgrandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; brother, Don (Lois) Walker and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Dan Walker, followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019