Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Jimmy L. Rutherford


1954 - 2019
Jimmy L. Rutherford Obituary
Jim Rutherford, 65, of Green passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 4, 2019. He was born May 29, 1954 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Lee and Alice Rutherford. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, the company of his dogs and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was always there to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. He always put his family first even before himself. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Greg. He is survived by his loving wife, Talma; sons, Jimmy (Jennifer Dobscha) and Jesse (Megan) Rutherford; grandchildren, Madison, Molly and Kira; sisters, Lynda Dodson, Katie Baldesare and Cindy Rutherford; "daughter", Allison Ledford; as well as many other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
