"Bob" Jimmy Lee Lane "Bob"passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 54 surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held, Monday, November `16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 669 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306.