Jimmy Newell, age 70, of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side on November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Newell. Jimmy was a loving father to Kelly and Karli (Jeff Huber); brother of Darlene (Marty) Roberts. For those who knew him, Jimmy was larger than life with a heart of gold. He loved telling stories of his crazy adventures and never passed up an opportunity to make someone laugh. Whether flying a plane or driving his boat, he loved living life to the fullest and always took his daughters along for the ride. Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 15th during the hours of 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings required. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jimmy's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. "You're 75ft behind the boat. You feel the slack tighten up and a pull. You have a small pocket to breathe. Open your eyes, you'll see a blue sky. It's a rough ride to the curl. Stand when the water is hard enough and you can breathe again. You can breathe." - written by Karz