Jo Anne Thompson, 80, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Jo Anne was born Aug. 5, 1940 to the late Otis Sr. and Grace (Wilson) Coulter and lived in the Akron since 1963. Jo Anne was well known as the neighborhood baby sitter; not only taking care of her family but also a lot of kids in the neighborhood. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and later in life owned Thompson Cleaning. She loved spending time with her family, baking, camping and traveling to Myrtle Beach. In addition to her parents, Jo Anne was preceded in death by her sisters, Agnes Coulter, Peggy Petit, Jenny Whitacre, Bessie Higgs; brothers, Roger, Bernard, Clarence, and Thomas Coulter. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mickey Thompson; son, Michael (Renee) Thompson; daughter, Deanna (Ronnie) Tanner; grandchildren, Ryan (Vanessa) and Trenton Thompson, and Payton Tanner; great grandchildren, Layla, Alaina, Ryan Jr. (RJ) and Avery; sister, Judith Kerwood; sisters-in-law, Jean and Gloria Coulter; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private committal service will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, we respectfully request that those attending Visitation and Funeral services will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view Jo Anne's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.