Jo Anne Zarle (nee: Slevin), age 79, entered in to eternal rest on April 8, 2020 with the love of her life, Robert, at her side. Jo Anne graduated from Cadiz High School, then went on to Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and served her community as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She was a fighter of various cancers for over 25 years. She also served as Chaplin with the American Legion Unit #801 Northfield Center; devoted Christian and member of the Greensburg Church of God; she was a loving person who cared for people in many ways. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jean Slevin and brother, Bob Slevin. She was a loving wife of 44 years to Robert; beloved mother to Mark (Kelly) Householder, Susan Hughes, and Douglass Householder; dear grandmother of two. In lieu of flowers donations in Jo Anne's memory may be made to the Greensburg Church of God,, 4691 Massillon Rd., Green, OH 44232 or the American Legion Post #801 P.O. Box 560157 Macedonia, OH 44056. Private family service. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020