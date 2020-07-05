Jo Anne Zarle (nee: Slevin), age 79, entered in to eternal rest on April 8, 2020 with the love of her life, Robert, at her side. Jo Anne graduated from Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and served her community as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She was a fighter of various cancers for over 25 years. She was a devoted Christian and member of the Greensburg Church of God; she was a loving person who cared for people in many ways. Loving wife of 44 years to Robert; beloved mother to Mark (Kelly) Householder, Susan Hughes, and Douglas Householder; dear grandmother of two. In lieu of flowers donations in Jo Anne's memory may be made to the Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Rd., Green, OH 44232 or the American Legion Post #801, P.O. Box 560157 Macedonia, OH 44056. A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, July 7th at 7 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Pastor David Cross, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com