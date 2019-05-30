Home

Friday, May 31, 2019
Jo-Helen "Jody" Swope

Jo-Helen "Jody" Swope, age 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born September 23, 1941 in North Springs, Tenn. Jo-Helen was a member of Cornerstone Christian Assembly.

Jo-Helen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Estelle Hance; sister, Ruth Hance Wilson; brother, William Hance; daughter-in-law, Deshaun Swope; and loving daughter,

Denise Swope Hentosz.

Jo-Helen is survived by son, Troy Swope of North Canton; the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Dennis Hentosz of Wadsworth, Ellissa, Nevin and Ruthanne Hentosz all of Norton, and Paiton,

Nicholas and Lucas Swope of North Canton; brothers, Lee Hance of Hartville and James Hance of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and sister, Margaret Hall of Doylestown.

Funeral service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Lee Hance and Pastor Paul Beitel officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, TODAY, May 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019
