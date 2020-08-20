) Joan Ballway (Colant) passed away on August 19, 2020. Joan was born in Akron on June 16, 1934 to the late Mario and Providenza Colant. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School. She was a longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Kenmore. Joan loved to cook and crochet. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and was a huge Cleveland Indians fan. She enjoyed many years camping and traveling with her husband in their motor home. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Anthony, and Vincent Colant and sister, Julia Hafler. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James; her daughters, Diane (Ron) Horlacher, Nancy (Gary) Hoch, and Mary (Richard) Glass; grandchildren, Stephanie, Scott, Adrienne, Kathleen, Johanna, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Brendan; as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Sam Ciccollini on Saturday, August 22, 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenmore. A private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to Immaculate Conception Church. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)