|
|
THEN AND NOW Joan Bowman Post, 91, passed peacefully on April 20, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1947 before attending Miami University, majoring in Art. She was a talented artist and much sought after interior designer with a discerning eye for color and design. She was also a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Post Jr. in 1975, daughter Linda J. Post in 1995 and granddaughter, Michelle Post in 2017. She is mourned by her daughters Sharon Post of Easton, PA and Barbara Hearst, of Hillsborough, CA and sons David of Cuyahoga Falls and Robert Post of Hiawassee, GA and 14 surviving grandchildren: Ethan, Emily and Robert Sigler, Kelly, Ryan, David, Jonathan, And Major Christopher Post, USAF, Alexandra Little John, Brandon and Cameron Greulich, and Rachel and Sarah Lemke as well as ten great grandchildren. Her door was always open and following her daughter Linda's death in 1995 she cared for her three children. Joan will be remembered for her talent, creativity and teaching her children and grandchildren how to grow from adversity by gaining strength for success. A memorial service will be held when permitted at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020