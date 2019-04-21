|
Joan Carol Trier (Ferrante)
Sept. 19 1942
April 4, 2019
Carol grew up in the Stow, Cuyahoga Falls areas and attended Our Lady of the Elms High School, except her senior year, she graduated from Stow High School. She attended a Junior College in California. She continued to attend classes most of her life, exploring many interests. School, working and raising her three children kept her busy. She retired in 2001, but continued to work part time and became a tax consultant. She helped people in her retirement apartment with their tax forms. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Ferrante. She leaves her children Bruce (Brenda) Trier, Bill Trier, and Lisa (David) Bellman; brothers, Louis (Kathy) Ferrante, Frank (Shirley), Richard (Jackie) Ferrante, Victor (Cindy) Ferrante; sister, Mariann (Fred) Harmel; many nieces and nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held in May.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019