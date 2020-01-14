Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
Joan D. Warters Obituary
Joan D. Warters, age 86, passed away on January 12, 2020. Joan worked for Ohio Bell and AT&T for 20 years. She loved to sew and was an accomplished tailor and seamstress. She devoted many years of charity work to Good Neighbors, local schools, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and church. Joan enjoyed planning large picnics to entertain her family and friends. She was preceded in death by daughter Lucille; son William; sister Edna and brother Richard. She is survived by her husband James of 63 years; daughter Kathy; grandsons Brian (Ashley), James (Shawna) and Brandon; great-grandson Finnley and brother Robert (Kathy) Dickerson. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January, 15, 2020 from 11:30 - 12:30 pm at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley 44321 where a memorial service will be held at 12:30 with Pastor Zac Derr officiating. Burial of ashes in Copley Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
