Joan D. Warters, age 86, passed away on January 12, 2020. Joan worked for Ohio Bell and AT&T for 20 years. She loved to sew and was an accomplished tailor and seamstress. She devoted many years of charity work to Good Neighbors, local schools, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and church. Joan enjoyed planning large picnics to entertain her family and friends. She was preceded in death by daughter Lucille; son William; sister Edna and brother Richard. She is survived by her husband James of 63 years; daughter Kathy; grandsons Brian (Ashley), James (Shawna) and Brandon; great-grandson Finnley and brother Robert (Kathy) Dickerson. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January, 15, 2020 from 11:30 - 12:30 pm at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley 44321 where a memorial service will be held at 12:30 with Pastor Zac Derr officiating. Burial of ashes in Copley Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020