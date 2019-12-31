|
Joan Dawson Carlson, age 88, passed peacefully at home on Friday, December 27, 2019, on the 67th anniversary of her marriage to her departed husband, Robert L. Carlson. She loved a lot of people and was loved by many. She will be missed dearly. Please hold a private service in your heart for her and wish her "bon voyage". In honor of her life, please consider a donation in her name to a cause or organization important to you and your family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020