Joan E. Hammett was born in Akron, Ohio on September 21, 1938 and passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. She was 81 years young and preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Sr. (2012). She was the devoted mother of Stephen (Marianne) Bier, James (Holly) Bier, Donald Jr. (Chrissy) Hammett, and Jane (Josh) Swim. She was the loving grandmother of Christopher and Allison Bier, Elizabeth and William Hammett, Oscar Swim, and great grandmother of Hunter Linthicum. She was the dear sister of John (Bev) Shaffer and Helen (Jon) Baker and aunt to many. Joan was a 4th grade teacher for 28 years at Fairlawn Elementary School. She enjoyed playing cards, sweets, singing in the Bath Church Choir, and traveling throughout the country with her husband. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony on May 19th at the Rose Hill Burial Park next to her husband. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Joan's name to Summa Foundation Senior Health, 525 East Market St., Akron, OH 44304 Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home, Akron, OH. For online tributes and condolences please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.