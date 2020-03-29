|
) Joan Kucko Goubeaux, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Joan was born April 21, 1933 to John and Anna (Adams) Kucko in Akron. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School and graduated from Garfield High School. She attended Villa Madonna College and graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Covington KY. She worked at Barberton Citizen's and Akron Children's Hospitals. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and counted cross-stitch. She was involved in ceramics and other crafting disciplines. She also enjoyed traveling and played at the game of golf. She is a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and Jednota Branch 553. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her son, Joseph; sister, Geraldine Schaffer and brother, Robert Kucko. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale; children, Theresa (John Miller) Goubeaux, Timothy (Janet) Goubeaux and Edward (Nicole) Goubeaux; grandchildren, Joseph (Elise) Goubeaux, Megan (Justin) Foster and Emma, Ryan (Sara) and Jennifer Goubeaux; siblings, Cynthia (Jim) Cavanaugh and Donald Kucko. A private service was held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eugene Catholic Church will be scheduled and announced when the Covid-19 crisis has resolved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020