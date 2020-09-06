Joan Hall Mortimer, 91, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, followed by Dale J. Mortimer, 93, on August 8, 2020. Meridian Sun Lodge #69 will conduct Masonic Services 10 a.m. SATURDAY, September 12th, at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. A memorial service celebrating their lives will immediately follow with their son, Rev. Rick Mortimer officiating. The family will receive guests after the service. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. Flowers gratefully declined. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Billow Funeral Homes & Crematory Facebook page. To send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
