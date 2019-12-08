|
Joan H. Falkner, 83, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Clarence and Olive Riley. She will be dearly missed by her children, Sherree (Garry) Cowden, Cynthia (Doug) Palm, Gordon Falkner, and Daniel (Vesa) Falkner; siblings, Rick (Jeannette) Riley and Janet Fortenberry; grandchildren, Mike, Jefferey, Brittany, Russell, Joseph, Justin, Joshua, Brandy, Danielle, and Roxanne; eleven great-grandchildren; and former husband, Forrest Falkner Jr. She also leaves dear friends and neighbors Betty, Chuck, and Val, who made it possible for Joan to remain independent. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Forrest "Skip" Falkner III. Joan loved gardening, sewing, reading and spending time with family and friends. Mother is a complicated word because you would need a book to define it. Unselfishness, caring, unconditional love, disciplinarian, motivational, but that's what it takes to be a Mother. We know you are looking over us now all loving. We love you Ma. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
