Joan Hall Mortimer, 91, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Born in Lakewood, Ohio on June 4, 1929, she lived most of her life in Richfield, Ohio. Since 2003 she was a resident of the Springfield Masonic Community in Ohio. She was noted in Richfield for her volunteer work with Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and various community events. She was one of the founders of a second-hand store in Richfield, the Treasure Loft. She was a longtime member of the Richfield United Church of Christ. Joan was employed by the Revere School District. Joan was deeply involved in the Order of Eastern Star where she advanced through the ranks. She was an advisor to the local Rainbow Girls chapter. Joan is survived by her husband, Dale J. Mortimer, currently a resident at Springfield Masonic Community. Her surviving family includes children, Dr. Michael Mortimer, O.D. of Allegany, NY, Rev. Dr. Rick Mortimer of St. Louis, and Kathy Eckart of Greer, SC.; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a small family online memorial at this time. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
