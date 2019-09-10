|
Joan H. Smith (Skrocki) Joan Harriet Smith, age 85, of Kent, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital. Joan was born November 1, 1933 in Barberton, to Leo and Henrietta (Jakubowski) Skrocki. She was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and worked in the Healthcare field for many years. She is survived by her sons, James (Michelle) Smith, and Gregory Smith; grandchildren, Jameson, Jesse, Nicole, Sam and Tara Smith; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Liam, Lily, and Scarlett Smith; brother, Jerry (Felicia) Skrocki; sisters, Diane (John) Andrews, Pat (Paul) Adlaf. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Smith; infant daughter, Susan Smith; infant son, Michael Smith; daughter, Julie Babb, and parents, Leo Skrocki, and Henrietta Skrocki. Calling hours will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Munroe Falls, OH with Fr. Peter Colletti officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019