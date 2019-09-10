Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
Munroe Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan H. Smith


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan H. Smith Obituary
Joan H. Smith (Skrocki) Joan Harriet Smith, age 85, of Kent, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital. Joan was born November 1, 1933 in Barberton, to Leo and Henrietta (Jakubowski) Skrocki. She was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and worked in the Healthcare field for many years. She is survived by her sons, James (Michelle) Smith, and Gregory Smith; grandchildren, Jameson, Jesse, Nicole, Sam and Tara Smith; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Liam, Lily, and Scarlett Smith; brother, Jerry (Felicia) Skrocki; sisters, Diane (John) Andrews, Pat (Paul) Adlaf. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Smith; infant daughter, Susan Smith; infant son, Michael Smith; daughter, Julie Babb, and parents, Leo Skrocki, and Henrietta Skrocki. Calling hours will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Munroe Falls, OH with Fr. Peter Colletti officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now