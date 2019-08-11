|
Joan I. Naher After a long fulfilling life, Joan I. Naher passed away in her sleep on August 7, 2019, at age 97. Joan was born in Dalhousie, India, on July 27, 1922, second daughter of a career Royal Air Force family. After returning to England at age 7, Joan grew up during the Great Depression and lived in London during "The Blitz" of German bombing in WWII, while working for the British Armed Forces. In 1947, Joan emigrated to Akron to marry Edward L. Naher, Jr., a former GI, whom she met during the war. She became a US citizen and lived in the Akron area for most of the remainder of her life. Joan will be deeply missed by daughters, Janet Naher-Snowden, Maureen Naher; son-in-law, Michael Snowden; grandsons, Jeffrey, Gregory and his wife, Trishah, and Scott. Joan was blessed with great grandchildren, Jaina and Maxwell, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd. Twinsburg, OH 44087. Calling hours will be from 5-7 pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019