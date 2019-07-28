|
|
Joan Lindeman
Joan Lindeman, 79, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a resident of Doylestown for 16 years.
Preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Delores Bennett and granddaughter, Jennifer Kirkbaumer. Joan is survived by her husband, of 48 years, Allen; daughters, Lisa (John) Lopez and Cindy (Jim) McKeown and son, Paul Kirkbaumer; grandchildren, Catherine, Amanda, Ashley, Jimmy and Lindsay (Matt); great-grandchildren, Tanner, Ellie, Madalynn, Maxson, Caylee and Lili; brothers-in-law, Terry Lindeman and Loman (Sue) Lindeman; sisters-in-law, Carol (Randy) and Cheryl; numerous nieces and nephews.
Following Joan's wishes. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019