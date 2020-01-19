Home

Joan M. Marshall


1937 - 2020
Joan was born to parents, Roy and Adelia Johnson on May 6, 1937. She left her earthly body on January 8, 2020 to join her Savior Jesus Christ after a lengthy illness. Joan graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1955. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Adelia Johnson; brothers, Russell Johnson and Raymond Johnson. Joan is survived by her husband, William, who shared a common undying love with her. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Warner; son and daughter-in-law, Robert R. and Sherrie Grabel; grandson, Robert S. Grabel of Troy, Ala. Joan also leaves other children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. After watching this illness continue within her body being wracked with pain, we prayed all night that God would allow her to escape this pain. That prayer was answered at 9:40 a.m. January 8, 2020. Joan is now alive with her body free of pain. What a blessing she has been to husband, Bill and others that have had the pleasure and honor to know her. The lady who has been all things to us is now out of reach, but someday we will see her again. We love you, Joan Mae. As per Joan's request, a private ceremony has taken place. Ephesians 1:13-14. The family suggests memorials to Mogadore Baptist Church, 3750 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020
