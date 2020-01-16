Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Taffi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Taffi


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Taffi Obituary
) LAKE WYLIE, S.C. -- Joan M. Taffi, 72, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Joan was born in Cuyahoga Falls on June 20, 1947 to the late Nick and Thelma Yuschak. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1965 and worked for BF Goodrich. In 1999, Joan transferred to Charlotte, NC. She retired from Goodrich in 2013 after 37 years. Joan is survived by her son, Enrico Taffi; fiance, Gary Hand and his sons Brian (Mandy) and Matt; granddaughter, Hayden Hand; brother, Mike Yuschak; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese), where funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -