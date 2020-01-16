|
) LAKE WYLIE, S.C. -- Joan M. Taffi, 72, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Joan was born in Cuyahoga Falls on June 20, 1947 to the late Nick and Thelma Yuschak. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1965 and worked for BF Goodrich. In 1999, Joan transferred to Charlotte, NC. She retired from Goodrich in 2013 after 37 years. Joan is survived by her son, Enrico Taffi; fiance, Gary Hand and his sons Brian (Mandy) and Matt; granddaughter, Hayden Hand; brother, Mike Yuschak; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese), where funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020