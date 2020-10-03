1/1
Joan M. Wright
TOGETHER AGAIN Joan M. Wright (nee Sturmi), 90, of Stow passed away on October 1, 2020. She was born in Akron and lived most of her life in the area. She attended St. Sebastian Elementary School and Our Lady of the Elms High School. She graduated from St. John College of Cleveland in 1953 with a nursing degree. She was a member of Holy Family Church in Stow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. in 2004; her son, Robert T. in 2009; her parents, James and Alma Sturmi; her sister, Marilyn McDonald and her brother, James Sturmi. Joan is survived by her children and spouses, Elizabeth Wright, Kathleen (Leonard) Errington, Peter (Anne) Wright, and Thomas (Tara) Wright; as well as her grandchildren, Matthew, Abby, Andrew, Alexander, Kathleen, Dillon, Samuel, and Ella. She also leaves her beloved sister, G. Noel Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Sturmi and Delores Janini; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joan loved the Cleveland Indians. It was always a treat to sit and watch the game with her. She was an avid reader and she loved retelling stories of her travels to Ireland and of her life growing up in the Akron area. Her life though centered around her home, doing her little jobs, her children and her grandchildren. Being a good neighbor was important to Joan and she especially cherished the friendships she developed with Pat Sabo in Akron and Carolyn in Stow and many others. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her and loved her. She loved the little things in life and always brought sunshine to those around her. So please, spread a little sunshine when you think of her. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow. Memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Please go to Joan's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
