Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic church
83 Mosser Pl.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Budiani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marie Budiani


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Marie Budiani Obituary
) Budiani Joan Marie (Dominco) Budiani, born in Akron, Ohio on May 28, 1933 parted us on December 20, 2019 in Maryland at the age of 86 in God's embrace and surrounded by family, prayer and song. Joan was an adored daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and "nana" as well as a talented artist, chef, baker, singer, seamstress and comedian. Above all, Joan was devoted to offering the gift of endless love for her family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Domico; her brother, Gene Domico; her sister, Patricia Boak; her husband, Deno Budiani; her son, Gary Budiani; and her granddaughter, Sara Stump. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Van) Stump, Joy (Keith) Lay and Debra (Azzu Ali Saberi) Budiani-Saberi; her grandchildren, Lexi Stump, Christopher Lay, Emily Lay, Brendon Lay, Zakariya Budiani-Saberi and Tobias Budiani-Saberi; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joan's family will receive friends for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310. A mass will be celebrated for Joan at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at St. Anthony's Catholic church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron, OH 44310. A procession will form at the church for interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Summit County, 44 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44308. Joan's children thank her entire family and friends for their loving companionship and for the angel caregivers at home and with Montgomery Hospice who supported us for her care and comfort.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -