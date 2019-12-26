|
|
) Budiani Joan Marie (Dominco) Budiani, born in Akron, Ohio on May 28, 1933 parted us on December 20, 2019 in Maryland at the age of 86 in God's embrace and surrounded by family, prayer and song. Joan was an adored daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and "nana" as well as a talented artist, chef, baker, singer, seamstress and comedian. Above all, Joan was devoted to offering the gift of endless love for her family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Domico; her brother, Gene Domico; her sister, Patricia Boak; her husband, Deno Budiani; her son, Gary Budiani; and her granddaughter, Sara Stump. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Van) Stump, Joy (Keith) Lay and Debra (Azzu Ali Saberi) Budiani-Saberi; her grandchildren, Lexi Stump, Christopher Lay, Emily Lay, Brendon Lay, Zakariya Budiani-Saberi and Tobias Budiani-Saberi; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joan's family will receive friends for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310. A mass will be celebrated for Joan at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at St. Anthony's Catholic church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron, OH 44310. A procession will form at the church for interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Summit County, 44 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44308. Joan's children thank her entire family and friends for their loving companionship and for the angel caregivers at home and with Montgomery Hospice who supported us for her care and comfort.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019