) STOW -- Joan Marie Dorow (McGee), 73, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of Albert and Rosetta McGee (deceased); beloved wife of Charles; loving mother of Denise (Gary) and Brett; grandmother of Andrew (Victoria), Aaron (serving our country), Alyssa (Logan); sister of Louise and dear friend of Marian and Roger. Joan was founder of the PB & J Backpack program at Mason LLC, president of The Mogadore JC Wives organization, served on the Mogadore Parks and Recreation Board, was a member of the disability commission in Stow and also worked as a case manager at Goodwill Industries for 25 years. She met the love of her life, Charles, at Akron Central High School (Class of 1964) and was married for 54 years. Joan enjoyed her girls' trips to Hilton Head Island, playing cards at Summa and loved everything Disney. Joan M. Dorow will lie in state for visitation on Saturday, December 28th from 2 to 6 PM at Redmon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan's name to Goodwill Industries, the PB & J Backpack program or a . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019