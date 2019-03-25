Joan Marie Reisig (Sinnema)



Joan Marie Reisig, 84, passed away peacefully in her home after a three year battle with cancer on March 21, 2019, the first day of spring. She was born September 20, 1934.



She grew up in Cleveland overlooking the Cleveland Zoo. She met her husband at West Technical High School and they were married on June 19, 1954 at St. Ignatius Church. After living in Lakewood, they moved to Tallmadge in 1965 and restored a home that is now on the National Register for Historical places. She worked for engineering firms in Cleveland and the Akron area before working for Goodyear Aerospace as a design draftsman in advanced airships. Also, at the Wingfoot Lake Blimp Base for a total of 20 years. She was associated with the Tallmadge Library Association, the Tallmadge Historical Society and the Lighter than Air Society. (Airships & Balloons).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Marie (Holter) Sinnema; son-in-law, Les Walsh; great-granddaughter, Ellie Grace. Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald; daughter, Beth Walsh; son, Martin (Linda) Reisig; grandchildren, Marty and Zach Reisig, Andrey and Emily Rose Walsh, Nicole and Dave Hood; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Alexis, Aiden, Logan, Nettie; brother-in-law, Howard Reisig and special friend, Janet Reisig.



Thank you to the caregivers from First Light Home Care of Akron for their help and compassion during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summa Hospice, 107 7 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH, 44310 or Tallmadge Fire Department, 85 W. Overdale Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 7 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary