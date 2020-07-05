) Temo Heaven has gained a beautiful and loving soul, Joan May (Lontchar) Temo who passed away on June 30, 2020 from bone cancer. Born on Nov 30, 1932 in Akron, OH, Joan went to Garfield High School, graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Art Education and taught in the Akron Public school system. She leaves behind: husband, Lawrence C. Temo; daughters, Marija Temo, Kristen Temo King; son-in-law, Edward King; grandchildren, Alexander and Markos King. Joan loved the Spanish language, Latin music, Latin dancing, Jazz, Tai Chi and Kung Fu, gambling, astrology, Fred Astaire movies, Frazier, Taxi, and Cheers TV shows, loved to laugh, and flamenco music where she and her husband hosted annual juergas (flamenco party's) for all who enjoyed flamenco to come and stay at their home for a holiday weekend). For many years she was active in the Serbian Orthodox church. She preserved her heritage and exposed her children to the culture by being a part of the church choir, painting background murals for the Serbian church functions, and attended the Serbian dances and picnics. In her last months, she spent many hours playing cards and watching PJ Masks with her grandsons. Joan had many nicknames: Bubs, Pones, Joanie, Joan Baby, Aunt Juarnie, Kuma Joan, Thea Joan, Nuna, Old Bat, and Baba Bat. In keeping with Joan's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial services. Mom enjoyed Happy Trails Farm and if you like, donations can be made to https://happytrailsfarm.org/donations/
Joan's wishes: "If you go out somewhere having a nice dinner, a good evening, think about me, cause that's where my spirit will be, where someone is having a good time and enjoying life. I don't want crying. I had a good life. I have wonderful children. What do I have to moan and groan about, nothing. I consider myself lucky. Don't waste anytime on anything sad. The memories of me with the friends I have had, people that I love, who love me, remember the good times, not celebrate the sad things. We will all be in the same place eventually. Life is too short, I don't want anybody mourning. Don't waste one minute, one precious minute of life mourning. If you cared about me or anybody I cared about, do something you really love and in the middle of it, take a moment, wish me well, if you want to."