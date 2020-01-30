Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Noland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Noland


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Noland Obituary
Noland GREENVILLE, NC -- Joan Harris Noland, 87, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Noland was born on May 11, 1932 in Maine. She was the daughter of George and Winifred Harris. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed nothing more than working in her rose garden. She also greatly enjoyed sewing. Family members greatly benefited from her skills in the form of handmade quilts. She also enjoyed reading and was a frequent patron of the local library. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Kenneth Noland and daughter, Kristen Noland, both of Greenville; daughter, Kathi Blackmon and husband, Dan, of Wilson, North Carolina; daughter, Karen Noland of Chester, Virginia; grandson, Jason Borgert and wife, Carrie, of Glen Allen, Virginia; granddaughter, Kristi Ward and husband, Jon, of Chester, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren. Joan was an animal lover and had many beloved pets throughout her lifetime. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -