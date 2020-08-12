1/
Joan Opal Daugherty
Joan Opal Daugherty, age 87, passed away August 9, 2020. She was beloved wife of the late Donald Daugherty; dear mother of Fred (Kathy), Donald Jr. (Ann) and Martin (Anna) Daugherty. FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL TIME OF THE FUNERAL SERVICE AT 11:30 AT HINE FUNERAL HOME, 8592 DARROW RD. (1/2 mi. S. of I-480, RT. 91 EXIT), TWINSBURG, OH 44087. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, OH, immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences may be left at www.hinefh.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
HINE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:30 AM
HINE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
14
Interment
Crown Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
