Joan P. Magrini (Baumgardner)



Joan P. Magrini (Baumgardner), 88, a beloved wife, aunt, and teacher, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born to Aloysius Baumgardner and Nellie Weott on December 7, 1930 in Akron, Ohio. After graduating from St. Sebastian Grade School, she attended Villa Maria High School in Pennsylvania. She returned to Northeast Ohio for college and graduated from Kent State University. In addition to studying art, she pursued a career in teaching and went on to become an elementary school teacher. On June 18, 1966, she married the love of her life: James "Jim" Magrini. For 51 years they lived in Bath, in an extraordinary home their friends and family loved to visit. Her smile and wit will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.



Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, H. Thomas Baumgardner and R. Gerald Baumgardner; her sisters, Agnes Bachman and Ruth O'Brien; and her nephew, Charlie Baumgardner. She is survived by her doting husband, Jim; and her many nieces and nephews, Mary Marino, Mark Baumgardner, Margaret Contrera, Patty Baumgardner, Bill Baumgardner, Kathy Baumgardner, Greg Bachman, Mary Beth Fowark, Marty Baumgardner, Bruce Baumgardner, Pam McMasters, Sharon Quinn, Coletta Ruegg and Alice Petit.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. THURSDAY at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333, with Rev. Father Steven Brunovsky officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary