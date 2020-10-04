Joan S. Andreoli, 96, passed away peacefully on September 26th at Bickford Place in Overland Park, Kansas. Joan, (Jody) originally from Akron, Ohio, moved to Overland Park in 2018 to be closer to her large extended family. Born August 30, 1924 Joan was the daughter of Charles E. Sweeny and Alta I. Sweeny of Akron. She graduated from Akron Buchtel HS in 1942. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University then transferred to the University of Texas, Austin, where she earned her degree in Education. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She continued post graduate work at the University of Akron and attended child education programs at Harvard University. Joan was an elementary education teacher in the Akron school district for 25 years. She served and volunteered on numerous boards including: Ronald McDonald House, Sumner Home, Junior League of Akron, Women's City Club and the Akron Public Library. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Andreoli; daughter, Lyn Andreoli; brother, Dow E. Sweeny and sister, Virginia Mewhort. Survivors include son, Marc Andreoli (Carla); two grandsons, Adam, (Monica) and Carson; three great - grandsons, Archer, Leo and Knox; nieces and nephews, Rennick (Dee) Andreoli, Akron, Donald (Martha ) Mewhort , North Carolina, Debbie (Randy ) Keller, Toledo and Charles Sweeny, Ohio. Prior to relocating to Kansas, she spent her time volunteering and enjoying the company of her many friends including companion, Hal Scroggy. "Granny Joan" was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She was a caring and giving lady, universally loved by all who knew her. This was summed up best by her great grandson, Archer, who referred to her as his "Sweet Little Wonderful" . A friend said "she helped make me a better person". A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kansas at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Joan will be interred at Holy Cross cemetery in Akron, at a later date with a graveside service for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be provided to The University of Akron, James Family Foundation School of Education, Akron, OH 44325-2603.