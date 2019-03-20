Joan S. Bell



Joan S. Bell, born in Hoboken, N.J. June 26, 1931, peacefully passed away March 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Joan now joins her late husband Richard W. Bell. She was a loving wife, mom, aunt, grandma, and great grandma.



Joan leaves behind her three children, five grandchildren, one God daughter and their families. Joan was a caring great grandmother to one great granddaughter and three great grandsons expected this spring. Joan had a loving extended family at the Unity church in Tallmadge.



Joan believed in the strength of Al-Anon and the goodness in all people. She loved attending plays and organizing holiday dinners for fellow residents. Her warm personality made her a good listener and great story teller. Joan retired from the Career Education department in Akron Public Schools. She volunteered in first grade classrooms at Resnik CLC. Joan's independent and caring ways will be truly missed.



Many thanks to the medical team at Summa Hospital and Rockynol for their exemplary care she received while there.



A memorial service will be held at Unity Chapel of Light Church in Tallmadge, Saturday, March 30th at 11 a.m. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her honor to the , the Northeast Ohio Medical University Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology in Rootstown or the .