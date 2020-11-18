HUDSON -- Joan Sloane Coffey, 90, died November 14, 2020. Born and raised in Virgie, KY, she met her husband, Rev. Roland Coffey, the love of her life, at Taylor University. Together they raised three sons and served ten churches in five states. Joan loved Jesus, was a lifelong learner, and would laugh until tears ran down her face. She will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her son, John, and her parents, Noah and Neva Jo Sloane, she is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roland; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Lorene Coffey, Joe and Karen Coffey; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kelly), Rachel (Will) McGinley, Jordan (fiancee Hanneke), Rebecca (Sean) Alvarez, Jesse, Micah (Gianna), and Canaan; great-grandchildren, Liam, Connor, John, Chloe, and Emery and sister, Eloise Mullins. Joan's sons, Rev. Brian Coffey and Rev. Joe Coffey will conduct her funeral service Friday, 10 a.m. at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro Street, (Route 303), Hudson 44236. Private burial will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Community Chapel or Chapelstreet Church, 2300 South Street, Geneva, IL 60134. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)