Joan Smith



TALLMADGE -- Joan Smith, 87, passed away May 25, 2019.



Born in Akron, Joan lived all her life in Tallmadge. She worked developing photos and later developing X-rays at Akron City Hospital. Joan was an avid fan of Cleveland sports and a very devoted Christian.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Laura



Smith and her brothers, Clyde, Jack and Don.



Joan is survived by her sister, Mary M. (Richard) Seib of Avon Lake. She remembered her many nieces, nephews and cousins with many cards. A special thank you to Brenda and Rosemary for their loving care and friendship.



Calling hours will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. in Tallmadge. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Donovan Funeral Home, 330-633-3350 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2019