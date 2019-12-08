|
TOGETHER AGAIN Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Joan Stampfli, 90, passed away on December 5, 2019 to be with her husband, William, in heaven. Joan was born to Frank and Anna Hunt on April 2, 1929. She was a Firestone Park girl, having lived there for 24 years. Her hard-working parents were an inspiration for Joan's lifelong Catholic faith and strong education. Joan attended St. Paul's elementary school and was a 1947 graduate of St. Vincent High School. After her high school graduation, Joan worked as an executive secretary at General Tire. Following that job, she worked as the office manager for Georgetown Condominiums for 14 years. Bill and Joan loved to travel which took them on many happy trips to visit family, Myrtle Beach and Europe. A voracious reader and outspoken critic of everything from politics to sports, Joan always had something on her mind and wasn't afraid to share it. Always up for a debate and with her eye on her favorite TV news shows and the Akron Beacon Journal, Joan was well-informed and opinionated on both local and national news. Joan could talk to anyone about anything, and her passion for discussion was only matched by her love for her family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill of 47 years. They have six amazing children, 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Joan is survived by Jean (Bill) Brennan, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy(Bruce) Dovey, Mount Pleasant, SC, Tom (Lori) Stampfli, Flanders, NJ, Mary (Mark) Foster Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Patty (Tom) Tople, Jacksonville, FL, and Anne (Steve) Strobel of Aberdeen, NC. Her eighteen grandchildren, who are thankful to have gotten to spend so much time with her are: Colleen, Ryan, Daniel, Kevin, Emily, Justin, Madeline, Andrew, Brian, Samuel, William, Melissa, Austin, Rebecca, Mary, Sara, Thomas and Joseph. Her eight great-grandchildren are: Finn, Baker, Greta, Eleanor, MaryAnne, Abigail, Maggie, and Claire. She was preceded in death by brothers, Bob, Dick and Frank Hunt. She is survived by sister, Nancy (Jim) Durkin and their families, sister-in-law, Dorothy Aylward and families, and sister-in-law, Lucille Westerman. Joan wanted to send a special thank you to Jayne and Pam for their long-time help. Calling hours will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 on Thursday, December 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to please make a donation to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236, in memory of William J. Stampfli.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019