Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Joan Stampfli, 90, passed away on December 5, 2019 to be with her husband, William, in heaven. Calling hours will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 on Thursday, December 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to please make a donation to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236, in memory of William J. Stampfli.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019