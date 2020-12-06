Joan Warren passed away on November 28, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, November 10, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Friends can also visit on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 856 Mercer Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com