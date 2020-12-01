1/1
Joan Whims
Joan Whims, age 94, passed away on November 26, 2020. Joan was born in Bushnell, IL, to Laura Jeanette and Hazen D. Crawford. She was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church and volunteered for many years in the gift shop at Edwin Shaw Hospital. She enjoyed reading, travel and spending time with her family. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Corey Antibus; sisters, Martha Miller and Shirley McGill and brothers, John, Bill, and Jim Crawford. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Charles) Antibus; grandson, Erik (Amy) Antibus and great-granddaughter, Emma Antibus. Her smiling face and happy outlook on life will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic there will be a small private service at this time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Ave., Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
December 1, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
