Joanie Bittner Wright, age 61, loving wife of Rickey, loving mother of Kayla, loving sister of Joy and her fur baby, Miss Baylee Rose passed away on April 1, 2019 after a long battle with kidney cancer.



She was a graduate of Springfield High School Class of 1979 and had to retire due to illness from her dream job at Jeff Evans Insurance located in Green.



Preceded in death by her loving parents, Clifton "Buzz" Bittner and



Virginia Bittner; brother, Jeff Bittner; and sister, Janie Bittner Pack,



Joanie is survived by her loving husband, Rickey Wright; daughter, Kayla (Brian) Stack; sister, Joy Bittner Pressler; daughters, Rickeal Wright, Brandy Wright and Gidget (Sean) Varansky; grandchildren, Matthew and Erica Zook; sisters-in-law, Pam Boring and Tammy Warren; brothers-in-law, Calvin Wright and Joe Pack; nephew, Ricky (Jill) Whitmyer; nieces, Keely Bittner, Tristan Bittner, Megan Pack; great-nephew, Zachary (Tabb) Whitmyer; great-niece, Maddison Whitmyer; great-great-nephew, Koleson Whitmyer; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that she cherished.



A devoted wife and mother, she loved her family deeply and will be missed by all who loved her.



A special thank you for the wonderful care provided to Joanie from Crossroads Hospice.



Family and friends will be received Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. Monday with Pastor Sharon Bauman officiating.



Joanie loved the furry ones and family suggests memorials be sent for the furry ones in need to Maggie's Mission Dog and Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 345, Sharon Center, OH 44274.



A celebration of life dinner will immediately follow at the Army Navy Club 273, 1391 Main Street, Lakemore, Ohio 44250.



