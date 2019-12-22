Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Church, Norton Campus
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Norton , OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church, Norton Campus
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Norton , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Adair


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Adair Obituary
JoAnn Adair, 61, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019 after a short term battle with ALS after being diagnosed in April of this year. She was born in Akron on January 30, 1958. JoAnn had a deep faith and loved her church families at Compass North Church and where it all began for her at Grace Church, Norton Campus. JoAnn loved riding with the top down in her convertible, feeding the birds in her backyard, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She also had a fire for Jesus and shared her testimony with all who would listen. She was passionate about the work being done at RAHAB Ministries and volunteered there whenever possible. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. JoAnn was preceded in death by her father, Lennie McKinney Jr. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Lynn Gruber; mother, Charlotte McKinney; children, David (Shannon) Adair II and Angela (Steve) Decker; siblings, Lennie "Buddy" (Leigh) McKinney III, Carol (Dave) Liston, and Linda (Fred) Stair; grandchildren, Maggie Gruber, Christopher Decker, David Adair III, Lilly Adair, and Michael Adair; stepchildren, Ryan Gruber, Nicole Gruber, and Danae (Curtis) Lake; many nieces and nephews and never missed an opportunity to love on their families. JoAnn's family wishes to thank everyone at the ALS Northern Ohio Chapter for all their continued support, education, and guidance. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Grace Church, Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park followed by a celebration of life at Grace Church, Norton Campus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RAHAB Ministries. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now