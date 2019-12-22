|
JoAnn Adair, 61, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019 after a short term battle with ALS after being diagnosed in April of this year. She was born in Akron on January 30, 1958. JoAnn had a deep faith and loved her church families at Compass North Church and where it all began for her at Grace Church, Norton Campus. JoAnn loved riding with the top down in her convertible, feeding the birds in her backyard, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She also had a fire for Jesus and shared her testimony with all who would listen. She was passionate about the work being done at RAHAB Ministries and volunteered there whenever possible. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. JoAnn was preceded in death by her father, Lennie McKinney Jr. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Lynn Gruber; mother, Charlotte McKinney; children, David (Shannon) Adair II and Angela (Steve) Decker; siblings, Lennie "Buddy" (Leigh) McKinney III, Carol (Dave) Liston, and Linda (Fred) Stair; grandchildren, Maggie Gruber, Christopher Decker, David Adair III, Lilly Adair, and Michael Adair; stepchildren, Ryan Gruber, Nicole Gruber, and Danae (Curtis) Lake; many nieces and nephews and never missed an opportunity to love on their families. JoAnn's family wishes to thank everyone at the ALS Northern Ohio Chapter for all their continued support, education, and guidance. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Grace Church, Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park followed by a celebration of life at Grace Church, Norton Campus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RAHAB Ministries. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019