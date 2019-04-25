|
|
JoAnn Bower
JoAnn Bower, age 85, passed away suddenly April 24, 2019.
She was born in Fairmont, West Virginia and lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio. JoAnn graduated from Garfield High School and retired from FirstMerit Bank after many years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, William L. Bower, Sr.; parents, Ernest and Iva; brother, Maynard Phillips; and son-in-law, Bob Krukow; she is survived by children, Deborah Krukow, William L. Bower, Jr. and Sheri (Russ) Fern; grandchildren, Bobby (Melissa) Krukow, Stefanie (David) Lloyd and Stacie (Jordan) Swan; great grandchildren, Camryn and Caylee Krukow and Baby Lloyd, who is on the way; brother, Forrest K. Phillips; and dear friend, Marilyn.
Friends and family will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Graveside service will be Saturday, 10 a.m., at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320, in the Ivy Chapel, with Pastor Deborah Wissner officiating. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019