Joann C. Schneider



Joann was born November 25, 1926, in Panama City, Florida



Joann Claire (Pickens) Schneider, 92, of Brimfield died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Altercare of Brimfield.



Married to Oliver J. Schneider on August 6, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna, Ohio.



Joann is survived by her four children, Oliver J. "Jack" (Barbara) Schneider Jr., Ruth (David) Alger, Barbara Travis, and Susan (James) Underwood; nine grandchildren, Oliver J. Schneider III, Jacob Schneider, Kristy (Jay) Hebert, Zachary (DeAnna) Alger, T. Joseph (Shelly) Lohr Jr., Derek (Nicole) Lohr, Amanda (Brett) Cannon, James (Danielle) Underwood, and Lesley (Phil) Trendell and 19 great-grandchildren.



Joann lived in Florida until six years old, when she moved to Rootstown and attended Rootstown Schools. She returned to Florida her senior year of high school and graduated from Bay County High School in Panama City. In 1947, after the death of her parents, she moved to Ravenna to live with her sister. This is where she met Ollie, who was a neighbor, and married him in 1949.



After graduation, Joann was a USO volunteer at Tyndall Field in Panama City during World War II. Joann was a member of the Brimfield Garden Club, served as President and Trustee for the Brimfield Historical Society and Kelso House, and was a Girl Scout leader.



When her children were young, she was a nursery school teacher at several different schools, and was camp advisor during the summers. Joann was an attendance office for Field Local Schools for 23 years before retiring and traveling all over the world with her husband. Some of the places they enjoyed were the Soviet Union, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Costa Rico, Dominican Republic and Morocco.



She loved dancing, cooking, sewing, gardening and crafts.



Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver J. Schneider, in 2017; her parents, Ruth and Bruce Pickens; sister, Dorothy Schaer; and brother, Bruce Pickens.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Altercare in Brimfield and Harbor Light Hospice for their warm and loving care.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Brimfield Fire Department, 1333 Tallmadge Rd., Kent, OH 44240.



There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held. Bissler & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary