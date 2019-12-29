Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
327 Cuyahoga St
Akron, OH
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
327 Cuyahoga St
Akron, OH
Joann Dorsey Terrell


1942 - 2019
Joann Dorsey Terrell Obituary
Joann Dorsey Terrell was born on February 1, 1942, in Douglasville, GA and departed this earthly life on December 25, 2019. She came to Akron at an early age. She graduated from Central High School in 1960. After graduation, she started working for the Summit County Welfare Department and retired in 1995. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Albert Dorsey; sisters, Betty Reid, Sandra Crockett; brother, William Dorsey. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Crystal Terrell; brother, Larry (Ann) Dorsey; sisters, Dorothy Arnold, Catherine Gaiter; best friend, Shirley Quinney; and many nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 12 noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron, OH 44310, Rev. Dr. Robert L. Golson, Eulogist. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 80 N. Portage Path Apt. 3B7, Akron, OH 44303.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
