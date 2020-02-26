Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St.
Akron, OH
Joann E. Campbell


1943 - 2020
Joann E. Campbell, 76, devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother passed away February 22, 2020. Born in Barberton, Joann lived in Tallmadge the last 20 years of her life. Her faith and family including her dog, Mae Mae were the top priorities in her life. She loved reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey; parents, Esther and John Spethakis; sister, Mary; brother, Nick, and brother n law, Jim. Joann is survived by her daughter, Tiffiny (Todd) Starkey; grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, and Sydney; niece, Marie; and nephew, Christopher (Myatovich). Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron. Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with Father Jerry Hall officiating. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Annunciation Green Orthodox Church Building Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
