|
|
Joann E. Hooverman, 91, went home to be with the Lord, April 15, 2020. Born December 2, 1928 in Akron, OH, she lived in other states as a military wife but resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life. She retired as a payroll clerk from Ohio Edison. Joann was a member of former Trinity United Methodist Church and later Northwest Avenue Church in Tallmadge. She was an active volunteer to Good Neighbors in Cuyahoga Falls and the polling booths for the Board of Elections. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, camping, fishing, artistic endeavors and having her family for regular dinners. She was a devoted wife of 59 years to her husband, Hank, who preceded her in death in 2009; also preceded in death by sisters, Ruth and Margaret. She was a proud and loving mother to her children including sons, Mark (Melissa) and Pete (Diana) Hooverman and daughter, Cheryl (Rick) Warner; caring grandmother to Marissa (Chris) Dove, Kelsie (Mike) Kline, Audrey (Arie) Zevenbergen, Jessica (Zach) VanArsdale, and Ricky Warner, and five great-grandchildren; also survived by her close friend, Barb Taylor. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. She loved the Lord and serving others. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 233, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44222. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020