TOGETHER AGAIN Joann F. Perdew, 81, of North Canton, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2019. Joann was one of thirteen children, born on November 19, 1937 in Procious, West Virginia to the late Renford and Beatrice Keener. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and family meant everything to her. She was kind and funny and loved by all who knew her. Joann will always be remembered as a gentle soul who loved animals. She retired as a bus driver for Summit County DD, where she enjoyed spending time with individuals in her care. Joann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin G. Perdew Sr. She will be dearly missed by her children, Marvin (Chris) Perdew Jr., Sharon (Ed) Krayeski, Mark Perdew, Debra (Joe) Slabaugh, and Barbara Markland; grandchildren, Joshua Perdew, Cody Perdew, Bryan Krayeski, Michele (Michael) Jewitt, Kimberly Krayeski, Corey (Paige) Marisavljevich, Matthew (Kaysie) Markland, and Luke Markland; six great- grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 9, 2019